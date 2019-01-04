Reagor-Dykes Latest: MUSA Auto Finance wants defense team to release documents

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - An auto lender formerly in business with the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, is asking the bankruptcy court for an order to force the Reagor-Dykes legal team to turn over important information.
MUSA Auto Finance, LLC, and MUSA Auto Leasing filed a motion in court stating that they believe this information is necessary to assessing its rights and obligations, in light of the legal actions currently being taken against Reagor-Dykes.
MUSA stated in a court filing on Thursday, Jan. 3, that they and other lenders have tried as many as ten times to request this information by phone and email since the first bankruptcy filing in August of 2018.
According to the motion filed by MUSA, “To date, no detailed information that is needed to assist MUSA in resolving the various consumer issues and other disputed creditors' claims has been provided by Debtors, the CRO, or the Debtors' attorneys.”
These records and files contain information regarding a number of trade-in vehicles in which MUSA still has substantial interest.
The motion filing goes on to say that, “Although certain of the foregoing MUSA vehicles are known to MUSA by vehicle identification number, there are other vehicles that may be in the posession of RAM (Reagor Auto Mall) for which MUSA does not possess the requisite information to assess its lien priority or to otherwise locate the vehicle or the status of its title.”
Over the course of the legal hearings, attorneys for Reagor-Dykes have stated that record-keeping was considerably delayed with the introduction of a chief restructuring officer, taxing the manpower already tied up in preparing for bankruptcy hearings, leaving less available time to respond to the requests by retail lenders.
The motion requests that the court require Reagor-Dykes to disclose the information within 20 days, unless both parties agree otherwise.
READ THE FULL MOTION BELOW:
