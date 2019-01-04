PBH to hold free mammograms during the month of January

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Registration for free mammograms will begin next week, courtesy of Panhandle Breast Health.
Qualifying women will be able to sign up for mammograms at no-cost at various locations in the Panhandle during the month of January.
The locations and dates are listed below:
- January 7 - Food King at 105 East Park Avenue in Hereford, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- January 14 -Top Value at 300 East Brown Street in Pampa, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- January 16 - United, 1501 Amarillo Boulevard in Amarillo, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- January 26 - Warford Health Fair in Amarillo, 1330 Northwest 18th Avenue, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
