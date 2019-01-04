3 killed, 3 injured in Thursday morning crash near Shamrock

WHEELER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Three people have died and three others were injured in a crash near Shamrock on Thursday morning.
According to DPS officials, 35-year-old Elizabeth Johanson of Cleveland, Mississippi was driving a car at an unsafe speed for the slick conditions of the roadway when she lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle slid across the center median and into the westbound lanes where it was broadsided by another car traveling west.
Johanson was transported to Shamrock General Hospital where she later died. Two other passengers in the car, 35-year-old Adam Johanson and a 10-year-old child also died.
Three other passengers in Johanson’s car, a 5-year-old child, 3-year-old child, and 12-year-old child have been hospitalized. The 5-year-old and 3-year-old were transported to Shamrock General Hospital and later airlifted to Northwest Hospital in Amarillo with life-threatening injuries.
The 12-year-old child was transported to Shamrock General Hospital with minor injuries where she was treated and later released to a family member.
The driver of the second vehicle, 51-year-old Dennis Olson of California, and the passenger of the second vehicle, 49-year-old Theresia Olson of California, were not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
