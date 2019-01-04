Juvenile arrested in relation to sexual assault of elderly woman in Southlawn neighborhood

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of an elderly woman in Southlawn that took place in December.
On December 22, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Harrison Street.
Officers said the victim was a 65-year-old woman who had been sexually assaulted in her home.
The woman said the suspect entered through her front door. She was taken to the hospital for injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.
APD investigated and learned that there were three other sexual assault victims in the Southlawn neighborhood.
Police said a suspect was developed in all four cases, identifying a juvenile male that lives in the area.
After identifying the suspect, detectives took the case to Randall County Juvenile Probation, where they obtained a directive to apprehend on the suspect.
The suspect was arrested on December 31 and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
The suspect has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, second-degree felony (each), one count of aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felony and criminal trespass, class b misdemeanor.
