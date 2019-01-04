Former Coronado High School teacher violated pretrial agreement

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Scott Riley Hall, the former Coronado High School teacher who is said to have an inappropriate relationship with a former student, has violated conditions of his pretrial release after he waved to a 15-year-old at a gas station.
Hall agreed in early October to the conditions of not seeking employment at a place not frequented by minors, surrender his passport, attend mental health counseling, not consume alcohol, have a location monitor and not have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years of age.
However, Hall told his probation officer on Dec. 21 he attempted to wave at a 15-year-old girl who was a former student of his, according to court documents.
Hall reported that on his way home from his grandfather’s house, where he works, he stopped at a Market Street grocery store, at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and 50th Street, to get gas. While trying to find a gas pump he saw a former students, got excited and waved at her from his vehicle.
“He further stated, that he stopped and thought that he probably should not have done that and immediately left the parking lot and returned to his residence,” court documents state.
Because his actions had the potential to result in unsupervised contact with a minor his probation officer determined it was a direct violation of his release agreement. As of Thursday, a federal judge ordered that Hall is restricted to 24-hour lock-down at his residence, with the exception of any medical issues, court appearances or other activities approved by the court.
