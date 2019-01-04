Ford files motion to remove their cars from Reagor-Dykes lots

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Ford Motor Credit appears to be tired of waiting on Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
In a motion filed Friday in Lubbock’s bankruptcy court, the company asks that they be allowed to take back cars and trucks sold to Reagor-Dykes on credit.
Ford claims that they sold 1,100 vehicles to Reagor-Dykes before the auto group filed for bankruptcy, and with the failure of the sale to a stalking-horse bidder, the group has no clear plan in place to reorganize.
Ford’s motion says the company agreed to allow Reagor-Dykes to sell 72 used vehicles in November as a way to allow the auto group to continue operations.
They claim the sale netted RDAG $3.1 Million in cash collateral.
As of Friday, Ford claims, Reagor-Dykes has not provided them with any reorganization plan and says they cannot continue to allow the group to use their collateral to operate.
The filing does say they expect the McDougal-Dykes-Ewing group to file their purchase plan before next Tuesday’s court hearing, but as of Friday, it had not been filed.
Ford says Reagor-Dykes lacks an equity interest in their collateral and that any vehicles still in Reagor-Dykes possession are depreciating assets.
Ford’s motion says their credit arm has “done all it can” since Aug. 1 to support Reagor-Dykes in a way that would maximize value, but with no plan in place they are asking the court to lift its stay on Reagor-Dykes assets so they can recoup their losses on cars and other collateral.

