CITY OF CLOVIS NAMED A 2019 "GREAT AMERICAN DEFENSE COMMUNITY"

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The Association of Defense Communities recognized the City of Clovis for their various military-related programs that improved the community for military personnel and their families, naming them a 2019 Great American Defense Community.
“In 2005, the Cannon Air Force Base was put on a BRAC list and from that point forward we have been looking at ways to improve the environment here in Eastern New Mexico to support the men and women who execute the mission at Cannon,” said Clovis Mayor David Lansford.
The city began attending annual Association of Defense Community meetings that are designed to improve military support communities.
“One of our main focuses, of course, is education. We want those students who are here because of Cannon Air Force Base to integrate into our education system and do well,” said Mayor Lansford.
Chairman of the Committee of 50 for the City of Clovis James Burns echoes Mayor Lansford’s sentiments, prioritizing airmen’s sense of community.
“I would say probably the number one thing that we did was make the decision to really work on their thoughts and how well they like their community.” said Burns.
The city also implemented Cannon Appreciation Day and the Cannon Newcomer’s Tour to help show their support to Cannon Air Force base.
“Cannon Air Force Base is a proud member of the Eastern New Mexico family. This award is indicative of the continued support we gratefully receive from our local communities," said JP Rebello, Director of Media Relations for Cannon Air Force Base. "Our mission here at Cannon is critical in the defense of America’s freedom and we could not do what we do without the strong bonds and relationships we have built with the cities of Clovis and Portales.”
“We embrace Cannon Air Force Base. I mean, how many communities get to be a host community for a military base that goes and defends our freedoms abroad. I mean who gets that privilege? Not many,” said Mayor Lansford.
The City of Clovis is honored by their recognition and is prepared to continue to support their military families for the years to come.
