Chronic Wasting Disease found in deer in Dallam and Hartley counties

HARTLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has confirmed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in two white-tailed deer in Dallam and Harltey counties and a mule deer in Hartley County.
Officials say the infected deer were harvested by hunters in the Panhandle CWD Containment Zone.
According to a news release, hunters who harvest mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, red deer or sika deer withing the Panhandle CWD Containment and Surveillance Zones are required to bring their animals to a TPWD check station withing 48 hours. The department also urges hunters who take deer outside of the containment zone to provide voluntary samples at check stations around the state.
You can find a list of those check stations here.
Hunters are also encouraged to report any sick looking deer while hunting in the CWD zone to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. You can do so here.
CWD is a neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family. You can learn more about the disease here.
The disease was also found in white-tailed deer in Medina County and mule deer in Hudspeth and El Paso counties.
In 2018, 49 cases of CWS were confirmed in permitted breeder facilities, and eight cases were confirmed in animals taken outside of a breeder facility or related release site.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.