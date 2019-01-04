APD: Domestic violence call leads to standoff, man found dead

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is dead after Amarillo police say he shot himself during a standoff with Amarillo Police Department negotiators.
According to a news release, around 12:21 a.m. early Friday morning, APD received a 911 hangup call from a home on the 1000 block of South Carolina Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, a woman came outside and told them her husband had assaulted her.
Police say the woman told them two children under the age of five also lived in the house, and one of them was sleeping inside.
The man was reportedly still in the house, threatening suicide with a gun.
The officers say the man approached the front door but was unresponsive to requests to come out of the house.
The APD Critical Incident Response Team arrived at the scene to conduct negotiations with the suspect.
They were also unable to get into contact with him.
Officers entered the home to check the welfare of the child inside and found the man dead.
The child was found and returned to their mother.
Amarillo Special Crimes unit is investigating the incident.
An autopsy was ordered for Monday in Lubbock.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.