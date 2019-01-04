Amarillo Public Library to provide free ESL classes for adults

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two Amarillo Public Library locations will be hosting free English as a Second Language classes for adult English language learners beginning next week.
“We teach three terms of ESL every year. We’re just beginning our winter/spring term and then, of course, we’ll have another term in the summer and again in the fall,” said Amarillo Public Library Personal Relations Coordinator Stacy Cloptonyates.
The library is offering the class exclusively to adults.
“I have had students who are 18, I have students who are 65, 67 years old, so, the whole adult range,” said ESL Educator at Amarillo Public Library Harold Littlejohn.
The students' English-speaking capabilities vary from none to moderate. Some students have taken the class multiple terms to enhance their English.
Not only are the students who take the class enhancing their English, they’re gaining more along the way.
“The students become friends. There is a real crossing of cultures and appreciation of the fact that they are all in this together,” said Littlejohn.
Litttlejohn said he is proud that many of student’s reported saying that the classes helped them make doctors appointments, interviews for jobs and apply for a higher level job. The class has also enabled students with children to help with their school work.
“Several of the mothers whom I have had told me that they are now able to help their daughters and sons in school. They are more comfortable going to parent-teacher meetings or helping with homework,” said Littlejohn.
The Amarillo Public Library will offer classes at two locations.
The Downtown Library will host evening classes on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The North Branch Library will host morning classes on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Classes will begin on Wednesday, January 9.
To register for an ESL class, call the Downtown Library at (806) 378-3054.
