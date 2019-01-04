Amarillo police investigating officer-involved shooting in central Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at 37th and South Polk this afternoon.
According to police, both an officer and the suspect involved in the incident have been transported to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was shot in the incident. The officer was injured.
The area is blocked off, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while the Amarillo Police Department investigates.
NewsChannel 10 crews are on the scene, and we will have more information as it becomes available.
