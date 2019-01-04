Amarillo Police Department to hire 17 new officers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department could see more police officers added to the force by the end of the year.
The Amarillo City Council gave the Amarillo Police Department a budget to hire on 17 officers.
11 recruits have been budgeted along with six other hires.
The recruits will be going through a lengthy hiring process, which includes 28 weeks of academy training and 16 weeks of field training.
“Even if we were fully staffed, if we had 370 officers right now today, we would see probably about 20 of those officers in training,” said Amarillo Police Department Chief Ed Drain. “You have to hire officers and then you have to train those officers and that takes a long time. While you’re training those officers over that 11 months that they’re being trained, you’re gonna lose some more officers internally to attrition.”
Once the recruits have finished training, they will be hired around late fall of this year.
