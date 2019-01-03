Spearman boil water notice remains, crews working to repair water main break over the weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson | January 3, 2019 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 11:01 AM

SPEARMAN, TX (KFDA) - The City of Spearman will be working on Friday, January 4 and possibly through the weekend to repair the water main break that caused a boil water notice this week.

City officials say they will need to depressurize the entire city’s water system to repair the line. Some customers could experience loss of water pressure and a temporary loss of water.

The boil water notice remains in effect while the repairs are being made.

City officials say they anticipate the notice to be in effect until close of business on Tuesday.

If you have any questions, please call City Hall at (806) 659-2524.

