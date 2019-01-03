‘So far he’s been legendary and we need him to be that way to come home:' BSA welcomes its first 2019 baby

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Legend Michael Loera was born at 10:13 in the morning on January 1, becoming BSA’s first baby in the new year.
“We have a nine-year-old and we were not expecting pregnancy whatsoever because last year they actually removed one of my ovaries,” said Legend’s mom, Solana Loera. "On November 19, we found out we were pregnant. December 6, they told us that we were not nine weeks, we were actually five and half months pregnant.
Born months earlier than his April due date, Legend weighs two pounds and is 13 inches long.
His family says his name is a perfect match.
“We went from first trimester to almost having the baby. Then, January 1 is when they said we would be having a C-section and welcoming our baby Legend into the world,” said Solana.
“I just like the name. I didn’t want something that was traditional. I wanted a rare name,” said Legend’s dad, Mike Loera. “So far he’s been legendary and we need him to be that way to come home to mom and dad. It just fit.”
Solana, who works at BSA, says she trusted in the staff at the hospital and God to make the delivery as smooth as possible.
“A few of the nurses were surprised that he was only 26 weeks when he was born because he was so active and he was crying,” said Solana. “They weren’t expecting that. He actually breathed on his own for 24 hours without being intubated. So everything has just been a miracle after miracle.”
Nine-year-old Kobe says when the time comes, he’s ready to take his little brother Legend home.
“It just feels really cool because I wished for a sibling for my birthday and now it came true,” said Kobe Loera.
Wednesday was the first day the family was able to see Legend.
While they can’t hold him yet, they say he looks amazing and is continuing to fight.
“2019 is a legendary year for us, for our family,” said Solana.
“2018 was a rough year but we got through it,” said Mike. “We’re ready to start fresh with our baby boy, our new baby boy. They’re going to keep us busy for sure.”
The family says Legend will be at the hospital until his original due date, which was April 3, and when it’s time for him to come home, they’ll be ready.
