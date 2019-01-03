Snow showers in the southeast

We are once again we are starting off with a chilly morning. Temps are in the 20′s, feeling in the teens. Snow showers continue across the southeastern panhandle this morning and will last throughout the day. Light snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible by this evening. We clear out overnight with temps dropping back into the 20′s. We will warm up Friday and into the weekend. Temps this weekend will be back above normal in the 60′s. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry into next week.