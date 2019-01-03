Road closures, dangerous travel conditions due to snow in eastern Panhandle

Doppler Dave Is Tracking Snow In Our Eastern Counties
By Britt Snipes | January 3, 2019 at 2:53 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 3:16 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The eastern Panhandle is seeing a band of heavy snow across the area, prompting a winter storm warming.

Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave said a few inches have accumulated in many areas, including up to five inches near Shamrock.

Because of the bleak weather, officials have shut down roads and issued warnings on dangerous travel conditions in the area.

The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department reported that I-40 is not closed at this time, but the road conditions are extremely dangerous.

I-40 is NOT CLOSED at this time. Travel is Discouraged and dangerous.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Thursday, January 3, 2019

Texas Panhandle: I-40 Near Shamrock is now CLOSED. Heavy snow fall and poor visibility. This coming from TXDOT....

Posted by Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, January 3, 2019

They go on to say that dangerous travel conditions could persists through the night with slick road surfaces, making some roads impassable.

TxDOT Childress also issued several warnings on travel conditions in the area.

According to TxDOT Childress, crews are responding to snow conditions in Wheeler County and advises drivers to monitor weather conditions if they plan to travel. They said some roads are snow packed.

Donley County is experiencing light snow, and crews have started plowing and salting roads, asking drivers to ‘keep an eye out’ for those working.

Crews in Collingsworth County are working to clear snow on US-83, SH-203, FM-1056, FM-1981, FM-1438 and FM-1034.

The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office says TxDOT is working to clear roads in that area as well. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution as the roads are extremely dangerous.

Please use caution driving in these weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. TxDOT is working on snow removal. Officials will be out working throughout this afternoon and into tomorrow.

Posted by Hemphill County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 3, 2019

Doppler Dave said snow will end this evening and a warming trend will begin tomorrow.

