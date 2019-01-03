Road closures, dangerous travel conditions due to snow in eastern Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The eastern Panhandle is seeing a band of heavy snow across the area, prompting a winter storm warming.
Because of the bleak weather, officials have shut down roads and issued warnings on dangerous travel conditions in the area.
The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department reported that I-40 is not closed at this time, but the road conditions are extremely dangerous.
They go on to say that dangerous travel conditions could persists through the night with slick road surfaces, making some roads impassable.
TxDOT Childress also issued several warnings on travel conditions in the area.
According to TxDOT Childress, crews are responding to snow conditions in Wheeler County and advises drivers to monitor weather conditions if they plan to travel. They said some roads are snow packed.
Donley County is experiencing light snow, and crews have started plowing and salting roads, asking drivers to ‘keep an eye out’ for those working.
Crews in Collingsworth County are working to clear snow on US-83, SH-203, FM-1056, FM-1981, FM-1438 and FM-1034.
The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office says TxDOT is working to clear roads in that area as well. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution as the roads are extremely dangerous.
Doppler Dave said snow will end this evening and a warming trend will begin tomorrow.
