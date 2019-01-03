$60,000 reward now on offer in search for man who shot into car and killed 7-year-old girl

(CNN) - The clock is ticking on the manhunt for a killer.
Authorities are now offering $60,000 for information leading to the capture of a child killer in Houston.
Jazmine Barnes, a 7-year-old black girl, was murdered on Sunday when a white gunman believed to be in his 40s opened fire on a car full of women and children.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the attack “could potentially be race related.”
Witnesses said described the shooter as having a beard and driving a red truck.
“This is a dangerous individual that is willing to shoot into a vehicle that is occupied by a number of women,” Gonzalez said. “There’s no telling this person could do it again.”
Gonzalez said the shooter poses a “serious public threat.”
Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, asked the public for help on Monday from her hospital bed.
"It was not fair. It was not fair. He intentionally killed my child for no reason,” Washington said. “He didn’t even know her. He didn’t know who she was.”
Police said they believe the key to catching the killer might be the truck, described as a four-door red or maroon pickup truck.
Authorities are now pleading with the public to check their personal security cameras to help them catch a license plate number.
Without a tag number, narrowing down the more than six million registered pickup trucks in Texas could be nearly impossible.
"Our goal is finding this individual,” Gonzalez said. “This coward.”
