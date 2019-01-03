Police: as temperatures drop remember to check in on elderly

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With freezing temperatures, being outside can be deadly to those who aren’t prepared.
For many people, spending the night outside during the winter, or even being without a heater is something they can’t imagine, but for many, it’s a reality.
However, most of the time neighbors don’t know if the people who live across from them are struggling, because they never check. That’s why local officials are asking everyone to check on their neighbors, especially elderly ones, this winter.
For years, Thresa Bently shared a home with her husband off University Ave. in the Caprock neighborhood. but when he got sick and moved to assisted living, everything fell apart.
One day, Catherine Bridges found Thresa picking through a dumpster outside her home. Through a conversation she found out Thresa hadn’t had utilities to her home in a year. "When I found out how she was living it was even worse because I know that she did not have electricity, she has no water because she couldn’t clean up after herself.”
Thresa says Catherine was an immediate blessing, bringing her water and clothing. But Catherine didn’t stop with water, she got involved and called local organizations to help. “One of the times they came over they found her with her foot trapped between a box or couch or something... so they called Adult Protective Services.
But Thersa didn’t want to leave her home, or her ‘family’ of pets. It wasn’t until Lubbock Police Officer Tony Chacon stepped in to help that Thresa finally decide to leave. “He said would you please go... and I said I want to go because I was housebound and I was ready to get out."
Officer Chacon is part of LPD’s Homeless Outreach Team. “I didn’t really feel like I helped anyone until I joined the team, and when I actually get to help and make a difference in someone’s life, it lets me know that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing."
Now Thresa has a warm place to live at Lubbock’s Salvation Army. "It’s 3 hot meals and I can sit here and stay off my foot and have a place to take a shower and wash my clothes.”
And after helping Thresa, Catherine and Officer Chacon are asking other to check in on their neighbors.
“Everyone that needs help, needs to be asked, they’re not going to ask," said Catherine.
Officer Chacon agrees, “It’s important, especially when you have an elderly neighbor, to check on them and see how they’re doing. They might just need someone to talk to. They might be lonely or whatever their case may be. Or in this situation it could be something that’s horribly wrong and nobody knows about it until its too late."
If you don’t know who to ask though, Lubbock City Councilman Steve Messengle says help is just a call away. “I think the take away is that if you suspect something, you can call the city. We don’t have all the resources to address that particular situation, but we might be able to get them in contact with someone.”
For a full look at organizations that can help, visit the Homeless Outreach Team’s page at the City of Lubbock website.
