Mental health professionals see increase in Texas Panhandle suicide rates

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - According to mental illness professionals, 64 percent of people with depression have symptoms that worsen over holidays due to stressors.
Some of these stressors include money, busy schedules and unrealistic expectations and loneliness.
Professionals go on to say that two out of three people suffering from depression do not actively seek or receive proper treatment; that’s why they are encouraging people to not feel embarrassed about seeking help for depression and to see it more as self-care.
“If you go to the doctor to get your broken arm fixed, the same holds true for mental health care and there’s treatment for it and there’s a way to get that taken care of,” said Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness for Family Support Services Amy Hord. “Seeking out counseling doesn’t mean that you’re quote unquote crazy or anything like that. It just means that you’re healthy and taking care of yourself.”
Hord goes on to say that it’s important to acknowledge symptoms of depression.
“It’s not unusual for you to get the blues and feel down for a day or two,” said Hord. “If it’s starting to look like it’s not ending and it’s lasting a couple weeks to a month, then that’s when we start to be a little bit more concerned.”
If you do not feel comfortable speaking with someone on the phone or in person, there is a crisis text line available 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741, where a trained crisis counselor will respond within minutes.
Education Administrator for National Alliance on Mental Illness Margie Netherton said suicides in the Texas Panhandle have increased in the past year. She advises those with mental illness to have someone they trust nearby.
“Access can be a problem if you’re in a rural area," said Netherton. "You might not have someone you can go to that’s close by and when you need help right then it’s handy to have a number you can text.”
Professionals urge anyone experiencing a mental health crisis to call 911 and follow the necessary steps.
“If you call 911, you want to ask for a CIT police officer,” said Netherton. “CIT police officers are mental health police officers, so they’re specially trained to help people in a mental health crisis.”
There are also local and national suicide prevention lifelines that can help.
You can reach professionals in Amarillo at (806) 359-6699 or national professionals at (800) 273-8255.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.