Lubbock man lands audition for America’s Got Talent

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who impressed people with his singing of the national anthem will be taking his musical talents to a national stage on a hit NBC show.
Jack Stone has been invited to audition in San Antonio for America’s Got Talent.
Originally from Muleshoe, Stone now calls Lubbock home.
A family man with a love for music, Stone is in a musical group with his wife. “I’ve been doing music full-time for the past 11 and a half years. Actually, my wife sings with me.”
The two of them travel across the state and sing all types of music. Their favorite is gospel. “We have a passion. God has given us a desire to spread the gospel through song, but it also makes relationships too with people.”
Stone applied to America’s Got Talen after receiving an email to get tickets for a taping of a show. “I got to looking at it and it said you can skip the line by submitting a video. Well, I had sung the national anthem for Texas Tech Volleyball and I submitted it."
The video he submitted was recorded at a match in October. He didn’t give it a second thought until he checked his email. “I receive this email that says ‘Congratulations you have been selected to audition for Americas Got Talent!’”
Stone is excited. He hasn’t settled on a song, but tells KCBD he has a few tricks up his sleeve for the judges. “I’ve heard they like older folks. I’m a little bit older. I’m not old, but I’m a little bit older. Also, they like folks that can reach those high notes and I have some songs that I can reach a few of those high notes."
In the end, Stone says he is just happy to have this opportunity even if he doesn’t make it. “We are excited for what the future holds."
Jack will be auditioning next Friday, January 11, in San Antonio.
