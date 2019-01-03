Inmates honored for standing by roadside supervisor in need of medical help

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Three inmates were honored by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office after they helped their roadside supervisor who suffered a medical condition while on duty Wednesday afternoon.
The inmates were performing cleanup work alongside Peanut Road in Elizabethtown when supervisor James Smith started feeling sick and passed out, according to Chief Deputy Larry Guyton with the sheriff’s office.
The inmates — Roy William Smith, Rosendo Morales-Sanchez, and Franklin Edens Jr. — took Smith’s cell phone and called 911, then stayed by his side until paramedics and law enforcement arrived.
Smith was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and eventually moved to Duke University Hospital in Durham where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
“We would also like to thank the three inmates for standing by with Mr. Smith when there were so many other options they could have taken,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office honored the three men with life-saving awards during a Thursday afternoon ceremony.
“It goes to show, if you treat people right, they will treat you right in return,” Sheriff James A. McVicker said during the ceremony.
Two deputies and the sheriff’s office chaplain were expected to travel to Durham on Thursday to visit Smith. The sheriff’s office is asking the community to keep Smith in their prayers for a speedy recovery.
“We look forward to having you back soon!!” the sheriff’s office posted.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.