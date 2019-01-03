‘Hamildrop’ featuring Obama charts on Billboard R&B

In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, former President Barack Obama accepts the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award at a ceremony in New York. Obama appears on a reworked song by Lin-Manuel Miranda originally from the Broadway hit “Hamilton.” Released Dec. 22, “One Last Time (44 Remix)” features Obama reciting a passage from George Washington’s farewell address. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File) (Jason DeCrow)
January 3, 2019 at 10:20 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 10:20 AM

(CNN) - Former President Barack Obama is a featured performer on the song “One Last Time (44 remix),” which debuted on Billboard’s Hot R&B songs chart at No. 22.

The song was released late last month by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

It’s a collaboration between “Hamilton” cast member Christopher Jackson and gospel musician Bebe Winans.

Obama delivers George Washington’s farewell address in the song.

According to Nielsen music, the song had 307,000 on-demand U.S. streams and 9,000 downloads sold during the week that ended Dec. 27.

The release is one of several “Hamildrops” that raise money for different nonprofit organizations

