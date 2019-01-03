First Friday Art Walk to feature new fashion show

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Arts in the Sunset First Friday Art Walk will feature a new footwear fashion show tomorrow.
The Arts in the Sunset partnered with the Anderson Model and Talent Agency for a footwear fashion show, presenting shoes by Get Fit and Randy’s Shoes.
The show will feature 30 models presenting fun, comfortable walking shoes while carrying art from all the galleries at Arts in the Sunset.
The event will also feature a free concert by Kim & The Crash, food from Cowboy Gelato and art available for purchase.
The First Friday Art Walk will begin on Friday, January 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Ann Crouch Event Center.
