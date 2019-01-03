Community collects pull-tabs for Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The small aluminum tabs on top of soft-drink cans are making a big impact on families staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo, and many local residents are already in on the program.
Members of the community are taking their pull-tabs and donating the money made from recycling them to the RMHC.
“We really love the tab recycling program because it’s a great way for everyone in the community to pull together for the Ronald McDonald House,” said Communications Manager at RMHC Luke Oliver.
Many children have collected the pull-tabs at school or with their family. The RMHC says it’s a great way to introduce volunteering to children.
However, children aren’t the only ones giving back.
“We also have some retired folks who collect tabs for us,” said Executive Director at RMHC Shelley Cunningham. “But it is an opportunity for the nurses and the CNA’s and the other folks that live in the retirement community and they all help her collect the tabs.”
The RMHC said another community member has gone the extra mile, and has been delivering tabs by the pickle jars to help support the house.
“So, Mr. Haring has been a longtime supporter of the Ronald McDonald House. I believe Mr. Haring is in his 90′s, but he sits and he pulls all of the tabs off and brings them all to the Ronald McDonald House,” said Cunningham.
If you’re interested in donating, the RMHC have tab boxes available to store collected tabs.
Donations can be dropped off at the RMHC located at 1501 Streit Drive in Amarillo, or at any local McDonald’s.
