Car crashes into vehicle during police chase in Amarillo, 1 arrested

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One person has been arrested after a car chase in Amarillo on Thursday afternoon.
DPS officials say the chase started at 27th and Rockwell Road. The suspect drove through Amarillo, crashing into a vehicle at 34th and Teckla Boulevard.
The chase continued on Western until the car was stopped north of I-40 after officials deployed spikes to stop the car.
The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Dustin Pennington, was arrested without incident, and no injuries were reported in the crash.
Pennington has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
DPS officials say he had two felony warrants out of Potter and Randall counties for parole violations.
