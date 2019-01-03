Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Fugitive wanted for burglary, terroristic threat

Jaren Grayson (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Jacob Helker | January 3, 2019 at 9:06 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 9:06 AM

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo law enforcement officials are asking for help locating a man wanted out of Potter County.

Jaren Lamar Grayson is wanted for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, interference with an emergency request and terroristic threat of a family member.

Grayson is a 26 year-old black man with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for up to $300.

