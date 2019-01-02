WT Men’s and Women’s Basketball prepare for conference play

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Buffs and Lady Buffs hit the road this week for the start of conference play.
The men are looking to start out with a win at UT Permian Basin. Their away matchup with the Falcons last year was one of the four regular season losses.
Following the UTPB game, the men will continue to Western New Mexico to take on the Mustangs just two days later.
The Lady Buffs will also take on both the Falcons and the Mustangs this week.
Coach Kristen Mattio feels that the experience that the young players gained from the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale will be a huge benefit to the team’s preparedness for conference.
The Lady Buffs will play at UTPB on Thursday, January 3rd at 5:15 p.m., followed by the men at 7.
The women will also play first at Western New Mexico on Saturday, January 5th at 3 p.m., followed by the men at 5.
