Women’s march in California postponed by organizers over concerns it would be ‘overwhelmingly white’

(CNN) - A women’s march in California has been postponed and the reason why is getting mixed reactions nationwide.
Organizers of the march said they were concerned the event would not be diverse enough.
"The media attention that we received after using the phrase 'overwhelmingly white' was not surprising to me because it's a catch phrase that people often feel uncomfortable when they hear," said march organizer, Beth Ann Wylie.
Wylie doubled-down on why the decision was made to postpone the Eureka Women's March.
"Not because we were worried about white people just showing up and attending, but we were worried that the leadership was not going to be diverse. And so, this event was going to be from the perspective of solely white people," she said.
Kelsey Reedy, another march organizer says, they feel it's important to reach out to underrepresented groups, because "their stories are very often unheard.”
“We wanted to make sure that their stories were amplified," she continued.
Reedy says “the biggest portion of backlash has been from white women. Feeling like they are not allowed a voice, like we're taking this away from them."
Census data shows white people make up about 74 percent of Humboldt county's population.
A statement posted to the group’s Facebook page on Monday said the group is still doing a march in March for International Women’s Day.
But first, they're working on building a more diverse leadership.
"We recognize the majority of our current leadership team is white, and planning for this event has been centered around our experiences," the statement said. "In recognizing our failure to put enough effort into being more inclusive, we are attempting to make things right by taking this time to create a more balanced leadership team."
"Our goal moving forward is to ensure the voices of women of color are heard and centered when we come together for the furtherance of the rights and protection of women," the statement said.
"Without having the voice of non-gender binary women or women of color, then we don't have the voice of women. We're just postponing it to allow it to be done in the 'right' way, and not just the 'white' way,” said Reedy.
According to reports, the Eureka group does not appear to be an official chapter of Women’s March California.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.