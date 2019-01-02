Snow chances return tonight

It is another very cold morning with temps in the single digits near 0. Winds are much lighter and afternoon temps will be a few degrees warmer back into he 20′s and 30′s. Skies will see increasing clouds. Another chance for snow will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday am. Accumulations will be light, from 1-3 inches expected. A Winter Weather advisory and Winter Storm Watch are in effect for the southeast through Thursday evening. Snow will end Thursday with temps in the 30′s and 40′s. We warm back into the 50′s and 60′s with sunny skies by the weekend.