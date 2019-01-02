Reports: Kingsbury to be interviewed for NFL head coaching jobs

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCBD) - Yahoo Sports is reporting - that former Red Raider head coach and current USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s is being looked at for coaching vacancies.
This time, it’s for the National Football League.
Most recently, Yahoo! Sports reported that Kingsbury is expected to interview with Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets for their head coaching vacancies.
They say in their article, “Team sources familiar with the head coaching searches of the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets told Yahoo Sports both franchises are expected to conduct formal interviews with Kingsbury for their openings.”
It is worth noting, Kingsbury hasn’t said anything publicly about fielding any offers and as also changed his Twitter Profile to say, “USC Trojans.”
KCBD Sports will continue to follow the reports and will keep you updated on air and online.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.