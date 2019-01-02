New City of Amarillo mobile health clinic site includes immunizations, HIV testing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is debuting a new location for its mobile health clinic service, beginning on Jan. 3.
The Toot 'N Totum located at 8800 Soncy Road will host the clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Services will include Immunizations, HIV testing and syphilis testing.
No appointment is necessary.
Those over 18 who are uninsured, underinsured or use Medicaid are eligible.
According to the City of Amarillo, immunizations cost $14.85 per shot, however no eligible participants will be turned away for inability to pay for services.
Participants are asked to bring their current shot records.
More information can be found by contacting Corey Hart at (806) 378-6324 or by emailing corey.hart@amarillo.gov.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.