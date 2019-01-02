More than $315K worth of cocaine found during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - DPS officials say nearly seven pounds of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop in Carson County on New Year’s Eve.
Around 1:55 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a car travelling east on I-40 in Carson County for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, DPS officials say the trooper discovered a tape-wrapped bundle of cocaine hidden inside the front axle.
Jaircinhio Sempoalt-Camancho, 44, and Samuel Ibarra-Hernandez, 64, both from Mexico, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Sempoalt-Camancho and Ibarra-Hernandez were booked into the Randall County Jail.
DPS officials believe the drugs were being taken from Mexico to Toledo, Ohio.
