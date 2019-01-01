Extended government shutdown could have impact on WIC, SNAP

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Politicians in Washington, D.C., are starting the new year the same way it ended--with a partial government shutdown.
The shutdown has some wondering how it will affect their benefits at home.
Twenty five percent of the government remains unfunded, like the U.S. Department of Agriculture which funds SNAP, formerly food stamps, and Women Infant Care or WIC.
WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for mothers, both pregnant and with children up to age 5.
Locally, the Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said funding is in place through January, but it's unclear what will happen if the shutdown continues past then.
"We anticipate we'll know really within a few weeks if we anticipate there will be problems in February. So, now no WIC families are affected. They should continue to use vouchers like they always have, Haushalter said.
About 18,000 people receive WIC benefits in Shelby County every month.
SNAP officials said the program is also funded through January, but no determination has been made beyond then.
