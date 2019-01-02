Experts: Winter weather not to blame for dead birds on 45th and Coulter

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has answered the question that many Amarillo residents have been asking: What is with the flock of dead birds that appeared on 45th and Coulter Street?
With below freezing temperatures the last couple of days, some have theorized that the winter weather is to blame.
However, Stephanie Brady, of the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, said this is not the case.
“The fact that they would just sit there and just freeze to death is not a common thing. They would normally be up roosting," said Brady.
Although their cause of death is not certain, Brady said the birds could have died from flying into a power line, building or a billboard sign.
“I know it seems strange, cause you would think they’d see it, but sometimes they’re moving and then they get spooked and fly into something and you don’t really know," said Brady.
This also isn’t the first time something like this has happened in Amarillo. Brady said they saw two similar scenarios last year involving a flock of starlings and Canada geese.
It may seem odd but Brady wants to assure the public that this is not a very uncommon situation.
