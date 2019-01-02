Dimmitt police searching for missing man last seen on New Year’s Day

Dimmitt police are searching for Eddie Suniga who was last seen on New Year's Day (Source: Dimmitt Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 2, 2019 at 11:39 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 11:39 AM

DIMMITT, TX (KFDA) - The Dimmitt Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Police say Eddie Suniga was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on January 1.

He is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a heavy, brown work jacket, a Texas Longhorns sweater and blue jeans.

He is believed to be on foot, but police do not know what direction he may have traveled.

If you know where he may be, call the Dimmitt Police Department at (806) 647-4545.

