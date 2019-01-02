Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle seeking tutors for ESL program

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle seeking tutors for ESL program
(Source: CCTXP)
By Jacob Helker | January 2, 2019 at 5:18 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 5:18 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those with an interest in tutoring can participate in the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle English Language Learning program.

The organization will hold an informational training meeting on Feb. 2 at 2200 N Spring Street in Amarillo from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

CCTXP is seeking volunteers to teach both in classroom and individual settings.

No teaching experience is required.

For more information, contact Sister Helen Jaeb at (806) 376-4571 or by emailing hjaeb@cctxp.org.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.