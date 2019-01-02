Amarillo police: If you receive this letter and check in the mail, it’s a scam

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of a scam involving a letter and check arriving in the mail.
If you receive this letter and check in the mail, the Amarillo Police Department says it is a scam.
Amarillo police say a woman received this letter and check in the mail. The woman realized the scam and shared the letter with police.
The letter reads, “We are pleased to announce you are the winner of our year end promotions” and claims the recipient has won a $75,000 prize.
Since the recipient did not purchase a raffle ticket to officially enter the “sweepstakes,” the letter says the recipient should contact the claims manager listed in the letter before depositing the check.
Police want to remind residents that you cannot win a sweepstakes you do not enter.
If you know of a scam in the area or have any questions about this scam, call the APD Crime Prevention unit at (806) 378-4257.
