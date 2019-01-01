Our Perspective on resolutions

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new year brings new opportunities and piques many people’s interest to set goals or make resolutions.
If you set goals or if you make it a point to make each day better, you are taking a risk. Anytime you make a change, there is a chance of failure. This thought makes us vulnerable and uncomfortable.
If you do not set a goal or push forward, you can be pressed into situations that make us vulnerable and uncomfortable also.
In the words of Jim Rohn, “Goals. There is no telling what you can do when you get inspired by them. There’s no telling what you can do when you believe in them. And there’s no telling what will happen when you act upon them.”
Each of us are gifted with talents and dreams. I encourage you to rekindle that spark or push yourself out of the comfort zone and into what you are meant to be. Encourage others to do so also and let’s push forward into 2019.
That is my Perspective, what is yours?
