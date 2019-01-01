2019: New Year’s Eve celebrated around the world

(CNN) - Millions of people across the globe celebrated the end of 2018 and the start of 2019.
The crowd in New York's Times Square, braving the rain, counted down the final seconds.
There were fireworks exploding in the sky all over the world, from Russia to London, which boasts Europe’s largest New Year’s Eve fireworks display.
The New Year's celebrations at Niagara Falls featured two fireworks shows and an outdoor concert.
Nashville, long-known for its musical history, also ushered in 2019 with performances.
Of course, some cities celebrated the start of the new year by "dropping" special items, like the high heel shoe in Key West and the peach in Atlanta, the capital of the Peach State.
As for the nation's capital, the partial shutdown remains in effect at the start of 2019. But President Donald Trump says there is reason for optimism.
"I just want to wish you a very, very Happy New Year," he said. "It's going to be a great year. Complicated, but great."
