Making healthy New Year’s resolutions

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With a new year comes New Year’s resolutions, but some Amarillo residents said they haven’t made any resolutions for this year.
“I don’t make resolutions just because I set goals versus I’m feeling pressured to make a resolution or stick to it and feeling disappointed whenever I don’t follow through with the resolution,” said Jessica Miller.
“Back in the day, I used to be one of the people that would set New Year’s resolutions or I’m going to do this, I’m going to try to run a half marathon, or try to lose this much weight or gain weight for my case, I’ve always been slender,” said Jorge Granados. “I think what ends up helping, whatever goal it is you’re trying to do, is set attainable short term goals.”
It’s this mindset that local Licensed Professional Counselor, Jana Ivey said is the key to achieving a long-term New Year’s resolution.
Whether it’s finances or physical fitness, she believes all goals can be obtained if they’re realistic and worked toward one day at a time.
“Make one change in your diet and do it for 21 days and when that’s a habit, add another thing or add working out or those kinds of things to make sure it’s realistic how you reach your goal, your main, big resolution,” said Ivey.
She also said it’s important to be kind to yourself if you make mistakes.
“Give yourself grace when you do not meet that daily goal, because you’re going to mess up, you’re human, right?,” said Ivey. “So give yourself grace and when you fall off the wagon, just get right back on the next day.”
“What I find a lot of times with clients is they have really harsh self-talk,” said Ivey. “And so if you’re a person who when you don’t reach your resolution you are really hard on yourself and feel a lot of shame, that is not good. So for you to be able to give yourself grace and just say ‘Ok, I’m human, I’ll start again tomorrow,’ I think is really important.”
Ivey advises seeking counseling or having a healthy circle of family and friends to talk to and keep you accountable throughout the year.
“Even if you don’t want to find a counselor to talk to, I think it’s really important to have healthy people around you who will be honest with you, but also can just love on you and walk you through some of these things,” she said. “I think staying in today and not stressing so much about what’s to come is really helpful in trying to walk this journey one day at a time.”
