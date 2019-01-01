‘Hope Lives Here’ pairs dog with boy living with sensory disorder

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Raylan Thompson was adopted by his family when he was just two days old.
Just recently after his fourth birthday, he was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome which affects Raylan’s sensory processing.
“When we got the fetal alcohol syndrome diagnosis, I started doing some research on some things that we could start immediately and one of the things that came up regularly was the service dog,” said Raylan’s mother Kimber Thompson.
That’s when Thompson reached out to her friend Brooke Schneider, the founder of Hope Lives Here-- a program that works with Panhandle Paws of Hope to train and match veterans with a service dog.
Hardy was rescued from a shelter in Tulia and due to his nature, he was chosen for the program.
“I’d introduced Hardy to a veteran of mine. They did not bond, it wasn’t a good match, neither fault of their own,” said Schneider. “She ended up not choosing him and then when Kimber called, I immediately thought of Hardy.”
“Just a couple of days after I first talked to her, she called us and asked if we would come meet a dog,” said Thompson. “And on a Saturday afternoon, we went and met Hardy and they bonded immediately and we brought Hardy home that day.”
“They’re pretty good buddies. We’ve already had a couple of times where they’ve been outside and Raylan has ran down the street and Hardy has gone and stopped him and made him come back,” said Thompson. “Hardy sleeps in his kennel in Raylan’s room. They sit on the couch together in the evenings and watch T.V. or when Raylan’s on his tablet. He takes care of Hardy and Hardy takes care of him.”
Schneider said Hardy and Raylan are currently in the bonding process.
Training will soon begin to officially certify Hardy and prepare the Thompson family for life with a service dog.
“We’ll meet at least once a week and then we’ll also have group classes for the service dogs so that they get used to being around other working animals and working in different environments,” said Schneider. “Basically we like to prepare our veterans and other clients for anything they might face in the future.”
“Eventually it will help with Raylan sleeping and just general everyday things like the sensory overload and being able to sense when those kind of things are happening and warn us so we can intervene quickly so we can avoid Raylan having a difficult day or having a hard time in a situation,” said Thompson. “He’ll be able to go and do that he can’t go and do right now because he’ll be able to have his dog there for that bond and to be able to emotionally connect with him to keep him from getting upset or having a hard time with things.”
