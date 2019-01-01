Frigid start to 2019

2019 is off to a very cold start. Morning temps are in the teens and single digits and wind chills feel below 0. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 2 pm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with very light snow showers. Snow showers will be possible on and off throughout the day across the western panhandle. Afternoon highs will only warm into the teens and low 20′s. Wednesday will be another cold say with highs in the 20′s. Snow showers will once again be possible. We will warm back into the 50′s and low 60′s by the weekend.