Fireman: Early morning fires burn two homes on same north Amarillo block

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two house fires burned two separate homes on the 1300 block of north Tyler Street early Tuesday morning.
According to an Amarillo Fire Department fireman at the scene, sometime early Tuesday morning, officials were called to a home fire on the 1300 block of North Tyler.
The fire was brought under control.
Shortly before 6:00 a.m., another house fire was reported around the same 1300 block of North Tyler, which was also brought under control.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
Officials at the scene of the second fire did not specify what time the fires began or what time they were brought under control.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.