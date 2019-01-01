Bell Helicopter contract to expand, more jobs coming to Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The United States Defense Department announced a $366 million expansion in a Bell Helicopter contract that is expected to bring more jobs to Amarillo.
This expansion will enable Bell to modify V-22 Ospreys for the Navy and Marine Corps.
The defense department said 13% of the work will be done at the Bell Helicopter plant in Amarillo.
The contract expansion is in addition to a contract to build the aircraft that can fly like helicopters and airplanes.
The work that will be done at a variety of locations in the U.S. and abroad is expected to finish by 2023.
