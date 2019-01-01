Amarillo’s animal shelter hoping to expand reach under new volunteer program coordinator

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is hoping expanded volunteer efforts will help save the lives of more animals in the city.
After seeing how well the community responded to its adoption initiatives, the animal shelter is hoping for the same response as it builds on its volunteer program under the direction of a new volunteer program coordinator.
“LeighAnn brings a tremendous amount of knowledge to our department,” said Richard Havens, Director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare. “We’re very proud to have her on board. Our former volunteer program coordinator did a phenomenal job on building an amazing foundation for us to work from.”
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare wants to reach an even larger group of residents who can help them, especially with the increasing number of adoptions being done through the shelter.
“Working with volunteers and bringing them in specifically would do wonders especially with our adoption meet and greets,” said LeighAnn Briones, Volunteer Program Coordinator for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare. “Having them go out and helping and assisting with meet and greets as well as behavioral issues.”
The shelter plans to create an option to volunteer for those who may not want to interact with the animals directly, but still want to help address Amarillo’s animal over population.
“They can totally just come in and help us fill packets and adoption kits and things like that,” said Briones.
“These type of progressive concepts are very new to the department. That’s why we’re trying to expand our reach out into the community,” said Havens.
The shelter says being able to get the community involved is the key to saving the lives of animals.
“Working as a team, teamwork makes the dream work," said Briones. “We need it, we all need this. We all benefit from it. The more volunteers we have, the more adoptions we can do. The quicker we can get them in and out.”
If you’re interested in learning more about the expanded volunteer options at the animal shelter, you can give them a call at 378-9032.
