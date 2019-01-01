Amarillo military advocate Jack Barnes passes away

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Jack Barnes, veteran, military advocate and friend to NewsChannel10, has passed away.
Barnes, a retired Chief Petty Oficcer with the U.S. Navy and former Amarillo ISD teacher, was an advocate for veterans all across the country and worked tirelessly for their sacrifice.
Barnes was instrumental in renaming Loop 335 around Amarillo to ‘Veteran’s Highway’, was president of America-Celebrate, Honor and Serve and held an Armed Forces Banquet every year.
Information on his funeral service has not yet been announced.
