AAM&W sees 79% adjusted live release rate, will continue adoption special through January

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Thousands of animals surrendered to Amarillo’s animal shelter this past year have had a positive outcome, that’s according to new information from Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.
From January 2018 to the end of November 2018, the shelter says its adjusted live release rate is a success, after taking in almost 10,800 animals during that time.
“If we look at our adjusted live release rate, which means extracting wildlife, extracting legitimate owner surrenders for euthanasia, we’re running just under 79% live release rate for the entire facility from January 2018 through November 2018, which is absolutely amazing for a shelter that takes in such a disproportionate high number of animals for a community our size,” said Richard Havens, Director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.
While almost 5,000 of the animals taken in had a positive outcome, the shelter says there’s still room for improvement.
“The fewer animals coming into the shelter that gives animals more time here in the shelter for more live outcomes because we don’t want to euthanize animals,” said Havens. “We don’t want to be the dumping point for the community’s problem. The community needs to continue supporting us, step up, as we save more lives.”
One resident says a solution to improving the adjusted live release rate is to adopt, not shop.
“We have to get the animal issue under control. There’s too many animals euthanized because we breed and we breed unnecessarily,” said Janet Varela. “You get a pet to enhance your family, so seeing all these people out here adopting is absolutely wonderful for the community. It means they’re learning about the importance of spay and neuter.”
To encourage adoption at the animal shelter, the city will be continuing to offer a low-cost option for adoption throughout January.
“Because it’s been so successful we’re going to continue it into January so hopefully we can kick 2019 off on a good paw and save as many lives as we can. Dogs are $10, cats are $5,” said Havens.
If you’re looking to start the new year with a four-legged friend, the shelter doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday and until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
