It is going to be a cold end to 2018 and a very cold start to 2019. Temps today will be in the 30′s and low 40′s with increasing cloud cover. Snow showers will develop late afternoon across the northwest. wind chill temps overnight will feel below 0 about -5 to -15. New years day will be very cold with high temps in the teens and 20′s. Light snow showers will once again be possible throughout the day across the west. Warmer temps return by the end of the week.