Venice to charge day-trippers for access to city center

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016 filer, people fill St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, to watch the ' Flight of the Angel ', as a woman dressed in traditional costume descends from the bell tower into the square. The mayor of Venice says Italy’s new budget law includes a measure allowing the lagoon city to charge all visitors for accessing the historic center -- not just those sleeping in hotels or other accommodations. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro announced on Twitter late Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 that the tax will ‘’allow us to manage the city better and to keep it clean,’’ and ‘’above all allow Venetians to live with more decorum.’’ The city council will determine the amount of the tax and collection mode. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini, File) (Luigi Costantini)