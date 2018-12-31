TxDOT ‘Plan To Win’ game discourages drunk driving as holidays continue

“If you drink and drive, you put yourself, the people that are with you and the other people on the roadway at greater risk of an injury through a wreck, or even worse, a fatality,” said TxDOT Amarillo’s Public Information Officer Sonja Gross. “And so this game could not have come to Amarillo at a better time the day before New Year’s Eve where we’re all planning our New Year’s Eve celebrations and along with those celebrations many times comes drinking. And the one thing we don’t want to have happen is drinking and driving.”