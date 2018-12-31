TxDOT ‘Plan To Win’ game discourages drunk driving as holidays continue

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As the holiday celebrations continue for New Year's, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind you of the dangers of drinking and driving.
During the Bulls game at the Amarillo Civic Center, TxDOT set up an interactive true-or-false trivia game to test people on what they know about the consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking.
While participating, I found out I still had a lot to learn. The first lesson--- while this is a game, drinking and driving isn’t.
“If you drink and drive, you put yourself, the people that are with you and the other people on the roadway at greater risk of an injury through a wreck, or even worse, a fatality,” said TxDOT Amarillo’s Public Information Officer Sonja Gross. “And so this game could not have come to Amarillo at a better time the day before New Year’s Eve where we’re all planning our New Year’s Eve celebrations and along with those celebrations many times comes drinking. And the one thing we don’t want to have happen is drinking and driving.”
About 25 alcohol related wrecks came out of the holiday season between Christmas and the New Year in 2017, according to TxDOT.
Gross said even being buzzed can cause impaired driving and it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“There are a lot of misconceptions related to drinking and driving. A lot of people think that if they’re buzzed, they’re still ok to get behind the wheel of a car,” she said. “And buzzed driving is no different. It is the same as being drunk when you’re behind the wheel of a car. You’re still impaired, you’re still going to make bad decisions. In fact, if you get behind the wheel of a car while you’re buzzed, that’s the first bad decision you’ve made.”
The interactive game is meant to educate people of all ages before they make that regretful decision.
“I think it’s important because it’s something that can affect everybody’s lives and it impacts everyone, even if you’re not drinking and driving. You can be affected by somebody that is,” said Peyton Dobbins who participated in the game.
“We were able to illustrate through this interactive game the dangers of drinking and driving,” said Gross. “You’ve seen some children out here playing the game. You’re never too young to learn that drinking and driving kills. It’s a bad decision, it’s a decision you don’t want to make. You want to plan to win in life and that’s what you can do by planning ahead.”
According to TxDOT, you can make arrangements for a sober drive home through soberrides.org.
